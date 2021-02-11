Concord City Council approves $100k memorial to honor fallen officers

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new memorial to honor fallen police officers will soon be coming to the city of Concord.

The City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to set aside $100,000 for the statue.

Once built, the statue will stand in a rotunda near the police department at the corner of Cabarrus Ave and Spring St. in Concord.

Currently, there is no such memorial in the city of Concord.

A rendering of the proposed Concord law enforcement memorial.

Soon after Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty in December, a temporary memorial was put in front of the police station.

For several days, residents would stop by and drop of cards, flowers and other memorials.

Feeling inspired by the outpouring from the community, city leaders chose to move ahead and build a memorial to honor all fallen police officers.