City of Concord to ‘Light the Night Blue’ to honor fallen officer Jason Shuping

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Concord is encouraging residents to “Light the Night Blue” with blue lightbulbs in memory of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.

The Cabarrus Regional Chamber of commerce will distribute a limited amount of the blue bulbs at the Concord Fire stations at 100 Warren C. Coleman Blvd and 1020 Ivey Cline Road.

Residents are encouraged to install the lightbulbs outside their homes through January 23 and use them again during National Police Week in May.

Officer Shuping was killed in the line of duty on December 16.

According to the Concord Police Department, the incident that led to his death began as a car crash when officers found an abandoned vehicle that had crashed into a guardrail.

Shortly after, a woman reported that a man had tried to take her vehicle near the Sonic on Gateway Lane off of Bruton Smith Blvd.

CPD officers responded and found a man matching the witness’s description in the Sonic parking lot. When they approached, police said the man pulled a gun and shot at two officers, striking both. One was killed and the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Today!

The Cabarrus Regional Chamber of Commerce will be distributing blue light bulbs encouraging residents to burn them in their outside light fixtures and Light the Night Blue in memory of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping and show support for police officers.



Info 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/wmfbZRYNMf — City of Concord (@ConcordNCgov) December 28, 2020

Two more CPD officers arrived on the scene as the suspect entered an SUV that did not belong to him. More gunfire was exchanged and police say the suspect was killed.

“We’re gonna get through this. We’re a family,” said Concord Chief of Police Gary Gacek. “There is no playbook for this. This is tough for everyone involved.”

Concord Officer Kaleb Robinson was the officer injured.

Officer Shuping served with the Concord Police Department for just over 1.5 years. He’s from the Town of Salisbury where he attended East Rowan High School School, playing football and participating in track and field. After graduating in 2014, he went to UNC Pembroke alongside his now-wife, Haylee.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE