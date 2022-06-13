CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Water customers in Concord have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water consumption through the end of the day Tuesday, according to the city.

What does this mean?

“Avoid all unnecessary water usage,” the city said.

Lawn irrigation systems were used as an example of unnecessary water usage; this is to conserve as much water as possible.

The city says it buys up to five million gallons of finished water every day from Albemarle and that the water line is currently offline for scheduled work.

Concord’s Water Resources Department is closely monitoring system-level issues in the city’s water tanks and pressure zones.

“Additional steps customers can take to help through the end of the day tomorrow include turning off the faucet while brushing teeth, consider taking a shorter shower, and delay washing cars and watering lawns and gardens if possible,” the city said.