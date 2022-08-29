CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley spent her Monday afternoon in Concord learning about apprenticeships.

Representatives from Mechanical Trades Carolina (MTC), who gave Beasley a tour of their facility, say it is crucial to understand what they offer prospective employees as companies continue looking for workers.

However, MTC says they haven’t received any government funding and hope Beasley will fight for additional funding, if elected.

So what is ‘Mechanical Trades Carolina’?

It’s a welding, piping, and HVAC apprenticeship training program in Concord that offers free certification and pays for on-the-job experience.

“Our apprenticeship, the way that works is it’s proven. It’s a prevailing wage scale,” said training coordinator Evelio Martinez. “So every year they complete, they get a guaranteed increase until they max out when they graduate to become a journeyman and make around 30 dollars an hour.”

Beasley was pleased to hear about the positive impact these programs have on people looking for different routes into the workforce.

“It’s really important that so many people who may choose another path outside of college have opportunities for real working opportunities,” said Beasley. “It’s beautiful to see the training that they do here.”

Beasley was also pleased about Biden’s new plan to relieve up to $20,000 of college debt.

“For this recent legislation on student loan debt, that it’s going to help a lot of people over a million folks here in North Carolina, have student loan debt,” she said. “It disproportionately impacts people who live in rural communities, their career choices, whether or not people can have a mortgage, and so much more.”

Queen City News asked for Beasley’s official stance on President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program, but her response was somewhat unclear. A representative from her campaign said her stance is not black and white.

Although she thinks the program is going to have positive impacts on North Carolinians, she thinks there needs to be more done. Beasley wants more transparency for students committing to loans and more opportunities for refinancing them.

The representative from her campaign said Beasley’s support of the program is “more nuanced than yes or no.”

As for Congressman Ted Budd’s stance on Biden’s Student Loans Forgiveness Program, it was abundantly clear. Budd is against the plan and thinks it will ultimately harm North Carolinians.

Budd released a statement in response to Beasley’s tour of MTC’s facility:

“There are multiple pathways to the American Dream, and that’s why I’ve supported Apprenticeships during my time in Congress. These apprenticeships are more important than ever before with the Biden agenda, supported by Cheri Beasley, crushing family budgets across North Carolina. Now, already facing $7800 in additional costs this year due to Bidenflation, the working families of North Carolina are being forced by the Biden administration to foot the bill for someone else’s college degree. The 68% of North Carolinians who didn’t go to college now have college loan debt because those folks, and everyone who sacrificed to pay off their college loans, are now on the hook for everyone else’s college debt. Several prominent Democrats have criticized the plan but not Cheri Beasley. Additionally, economists also believe this action will only make inflation worse when a lot of folks are already having to choose between gas for their car to get to work or food on the table.”

Budd has voted for three different pieces of legislation directly supporting apprenticeship programs.

These include the CODE Act from 2019:

Virtual apprenticeships:

Veteran apprenticeships (passed in NDAA):

