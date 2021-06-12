Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts high school graduations

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students from nearly a dozen Cabarrus County high schools graduated Friday.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway is hosting graduation ceremonies this weekend. On Friday, more than 360 seniors from Central Cabarrus High School received their diplomas, along with 10 other high schools.

For many graduates, it is a relief after a tough year faced with many turns and speedbumps due to covid-19.

“Today is an accomplishment,” said Central Cabarrus High School graduate Samuel Hendrix. “It feels like we finally did it. Everything was thrown against us and we were put through the fire. And we finally got done with it. I’m excited.”

The speedway will see more than 2500 students graduate this weekend.