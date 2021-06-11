Charlotte Motor Speedway could add golf course, clay shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Motor Speedway could be expanding with an entertainment district that has nothing to do with racing.

Christine Hudspeth has lived in the shadow of the speedway for more than 20 years. Her family has owned the Concord home across from the speedway for more than 50 years. She’s not a NASCAR fan but her family has deep roots to the area. The road they live on is named after them.

That’s why she isn’t happy about the speedway’s potential plans for expansion.

“It’s sickening,” said Hudspeth. “I feel like it’s always we’ll be pushed out.”

Zoning documents filed with the city show the speedway is considering the possibility of a golf course and a skeet shooting range. It would impact around 200 acres of land along the back stretch.

“We’re going to be hearing the shots from whatever they’re using to shoot the clay with,” she said. “I have animals. I have dogs that are scared of fireworks that they set off three to four times a year there.”

Charlotte Motor Speedway officials say they are exploring ideas right now.

“While Charlotte Motor Speedway has welcomed tourists and served Cabarrus County for more than 60 years, we always challenge ourselves to look toward the future and think, ‘What could be next?,'” said the speedway’s vice president and general manager, Greg Walter. “We’re exploring ideas for potential new amenities on our property. With whatever we do, our goals are to create more visitor spending, enhance area property values and generate additional tax revenue to serve the community.”

Back at Hudspeth’s home, she is already annoyed by the traffic and noise. She doesn’t want to move but fears she is in a race against time.

“It’s very worrisome,” she said. “If it’s that noisy, there’s no way we’ll be staying. We’ll definitely be finding somewhere quieter to go.”

There will be a zoning hearing on Tuesday to discuss proposed uses for the land.

READ ABOUT THE PROPOSALS HERE