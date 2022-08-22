CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Aug. 29 will mark a new school year in Cabarrus County, and for some students, it will mark their start in a brand-new school.

On Monday, Cabarrus County Schools dedicated the newly built Roberta Road Middle School in Concord.

The district initially wanted to construct the new school to accommodate the district’s growing population.

“Our main focus is always reducing capacity. We are tight in every one of our schools with capacity. It’s keeping security in our forefront,” said School Board Chair Holly Grimsley.

Though 1.2 million students around the country have left the public school system since the pandemic began, in Cabarrus County, the district will see 1,600 more students this year.

“We’re literally right in the middle of many of these developments, and I think they’re excited. They see it as their own already,” said Roberta Road Middle School’s inaugural principal Kristy Bullock.

The school can hold 1,200 students, but they’ll start with about 960 this school year. They can add mobile learning units if they grow out of their new building.

“Our class size is still going to be similar to what we expect at other places, but we’re not going to be packing students into mobile units here right now. Just being able to stay in the building, it adds a lot in terms of the safety that we’ll be able to provide,” said Bullock.

Roberta Road will also be the site of the district’s first middle school Mandarin and Spanish Immersion Programs.

As new students get their bearings, they find unique perks of starting on a level playing field.

“I like it because it’s a brand-new start,” said rising sixth grader Katelyn Anderson. “There’s nothing like, ‘oh, at this school, this happened.’ It’s brand new. There’s nothing that happened.”