CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A bridge in Concord was dedicated Friday afternoon in memory of Jason Shuping, a Concord Police officer killed in the line of duty in December 2020.

Shuping was shot and killed while responding to an attempted carjacking in a Sonic parking lot near where Bruton Smith Boulevard and Concord Mills Boulevard cross I-85.

On Friday, Shuping’s family unveiled a sign bearing his name on that very bridge – the “Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Bridge.”

City Council approved the name change last month.

The bridge ceremony was held at 2 p.m. Friday. The City of Concord invited to come out and support the fallen officer’s family.