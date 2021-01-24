WANTED: Concord hit-and-run sends bicyclist to hospital

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run that occurred last week in Concord, local officials said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Warren C. Coleman and Cabarrus Ave. A bicyclist was found suffering from injuries sustained after being struck by a car. While the car fled the scene, the victim was transported to Atrium Main and was listed in critical condition.

An initial investigation showed the bike was attempting to cross the street when it was struck by the vehicle, which was attempting to make a turn.

The car is described as a blue passenger vehicle and was last observed traveling in the southbound lanes on Warren C Coleman Blvd.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-920-5058.