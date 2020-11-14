SWAT responds to reports of gunshots at Concord tire shop

Local officials responded to an active SWAT situation at a Concord tire shop near Kannapolis on Saturday.

Police say they were negotiating with one individual and encouraged travel goers to avoid the area, which was near the Discount Tire store, located near 575 Dickens Place. Also located nearby is a Cracker Barrel.

Officials told Fox 46 that employees said they heard shots fired. Police say one employee is unaccounted for, however, they are unsure if that employee was in the store at the time of the incident. Police tell Fox 46 they are still working to learn if in fact there were shots were fired.

Concord Police, Kannapolis Fire, and SWAT were among the departments that responded to the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.

