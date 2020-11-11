5-year-old Stanly County boy battling rare bone marrow disorder gets holiday surprise

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Stanly County brothers received a surprise at the Academy Sports and Outdoors Store in Concord.

Harlan Furr, 5, and his brother, Case, 8, were smiling from ear to ear when they were each presented $1,000 gift cards to go shopping.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, former Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert, and representatives from a sports-based nonprofit headquartered in Charlotte called Dream on 3 were behind the big giveaway. 

The groups collaborated to surprise the brothers after what they’ve been through. Harlan is battling a rare bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Case donated his bone marrow to help with Harlan’s treatment. 

“The main thing I would like for these boys to take away is that there’s a community around them that will help them fight,” said Stephen Vaughan with Dream on 3. “Help them run alongside their situation.”

