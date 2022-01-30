Tenants displaced in Concord apartment fire; cause still being investigated

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four tenants were displaced from their apartment complex after a fire broke out at a Concord apartment complex, the Concord Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded within six minutes to the blaze around 3 a.m. Saturday morning near 5140 Binford Street. An apartment was found filled with smoke and heat while the sprinkler system had partially distinguished the fire, according to the report.

Crews began a search to make sure everyone had evacuated the building while others began preventative measures to make sure the fire would not spread.

An initial investigation revealed two people were inside the apartment when the fire started. Four tenants in total were displaced.

22 firefighters responded to the scene including units from Concord and Kannapolis with no reported injuries. Concord PD was also on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation although pictures taken by investigators appear to show kitchen damage by a stovetop.