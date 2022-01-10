4 people displaced after fire destroys home in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four people were displaced Monday after a fire destroyed a home on the 500 block of Faith Drive SW in Concord.

According to Concord Fire Department, firefighters arrived just after 2:30 p.m. to find the home with smoke and flames coming out the back of the house. Members worked quickly to search for victims and determined nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to prevent the fire from spreading. The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Fire investigators estimate that the damage to the home was $18,000 and the damage was extensive to the rear of the home while smoke damage was evident throughout. There were no reported injuries.

American Red Cross was called to help those displaced in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.