3 evacuated in Concord home fire

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people were evacuated from a Concord home after a fire broke out early Saturday morning, local authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding a residential fire around 7 a.m. near 110 Swink Street on Saturday.

The Concord Fire Department arrived and smoke was observed coming from the attic area on three sides of the home, the official report indicated.

Three people were in the home at the time of the fire and multiple units worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

The City’s electric department and Concord PD were among the departments that responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials estimate the damage done was about $7,500.