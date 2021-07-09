2 firefighters, truck driver injured in crash involving Concord firetruck

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two firefighters were injured in a crash involving a Concord firetruck and a tractor-trailer Friday morning, according to the City of Concord.

Officials said the crash happened on Weddington Road at Waterway Drive as firefighters were responding to an incident.

Traffic is being diverted north bound on Weddington Rd at Gateway Ln due to a vehicle collision near Fire Station 11. Please utilize US29 north or I85N to go around the area. Weddington Rd north bound is temporarily shut down /VTC pic.twitter.com/zLGhMXQZHe — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) July 9, 2021

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

Two firefighters and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Weddington Rd at Waterway Dr will be closed as police investigate the crash.