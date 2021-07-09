2 firefighters, truck driver injured in crash involving Concord firetruck

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two firefighters were injured in a crash involving a Concord firetruck and a tractor-trailer Friday morning, according to the City of Concord.
Officials said the crash happened on Weddington Road at Waterway Drive as firefighters were responding to an incident.
Two firefighters and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Weddington Rd at Waterway Dr will be closed as police investigate the crash.