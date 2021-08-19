2 dead after wrong-way driver crashes head-on into vehicle on I-85 in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 in Concord early Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

NCDOT said the crash happened after 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning on northbound I-85 near Davidson Highway.

Troopers said a driver was traveling the wrong way when two vehicles collided head-on. The drivers of both vehicles died.

Highway Patrol said the interstate was closed for around three-and-a-half hours.

The crash is still under investigation.