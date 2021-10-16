1 dead, another injured in overnight Concord sports bar shooting, police say

Concord

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a sports bar in Concord overnight, Concord Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill at 7731 Gateway Lane in northwest Concord. One victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim was located a short time later suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Cabarrus to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed an altercation took place inside the bar and trickled outside to the parking lot, where the shooting took place.

There is no mention of an arrest and this remains an active investigation.

