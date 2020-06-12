Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts commencement ceremonies for Cabarrus County Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – Charlotte Motor Speedway is partnering with Cabarrus County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to give high school seniors a first-of-its-kind commencement for the state.

To comply with recommended social distancing practices, each graduate and his or her immediate family will be invited to enter the speedway infield and park in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV, where a commencement address will be broadcast drive-in movie style.

Cars will then be directed onto the track for a commencement processional to the start/finish line, where each graduate will receive his or her diploma.

The Cabarrus County Schools graduation schedule is as follows:

Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School8:00 a.m. Friday, June 12
Performance Learning Center8:45 a.m. Friday, June 12
Cabarrus Early College of Technology10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12
Central Cabarrus High School12:30 p.m. Friday, June 12
Cox Mill High School4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12
Hickory Ridge High School7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12
Jay M. Robinson High School9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13
Mount Pleasant High School12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Northwest Cabarrus High School4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13
Concord High School7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13

