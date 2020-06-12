Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts commencement ceremonies for Cabarrus County Schools

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. – Charlotte Motor Speedway is partnering with Cabarrus County Schools and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction to give high school seniors a first-of-its-kind commencement for the state.

To comply with recommended social distancing practices, each graduate and his or her immediate family will be invited to enter the speedway infield and park in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV, where a commencement address will be broadcast drive-in movie style.

Cars will then be directed onto the track for a commencement processional to the start/finish line, where each graduate will receive his or her diploma.

The Cabarrus County Schools graduation schedule is as follows:

Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School 8:00 a.m. Friday, June 12 Performance Learning Center 8:45 a.m. Friday, June 12 Cabarrus Early College of Technology 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12 Central Cabarrus High School 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 Cox Mill High School 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 12 Hickory Ridge High School 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12 Jay M. Robinson High School 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 13 Mount Pleasant High School 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 Northwest Cabarrus High School 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13 Concord High School 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13

