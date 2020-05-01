Carolina Mall now open as designated ‘essential businesses’ reopen in Concord

The Carolina Mall in Concord announced that they are now open for stores to reopen or prepare for reopening in compliance with the latest local health order.

Elected officials announced this week that the local Stay-at-Home Proclamation would expire on Wednesday, April 29 with no extension. The move now aligns Cabarrus County with North Carolina’s Stay-at-Home Order, which expires on May 8.

The change relaxes restrictions the local Proclamation had placed on specified businesses, including car dealerships, real estate services and funerals.

All other restrictions remain consistent with the State’s Stay-at-Home Orders, including limiting travel to essential functions.

The full list of restrictions imposed by the State can be found by CLICKING HERE.

“Many store hours and opening dates may vary so please check with individual stores for operating information. We are closely monitoring the guidelines and recommendations from the CDC and Department of Public Health and will continue to implement best practices to provide a safe shopping environment. If you are a Mall store and need more information regarding reopening please send us a message.” – Carolina Mall

Carolina Mall said it will do its best to provide information on what is opening when, as they have it.