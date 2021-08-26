Cabarrus Health advises residents, visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cabarrus County Health Alliance issued Thursday a Public Health Advisory for all residents and visitors to wear masks indoors or in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.

“Our community and our health care system cannot sustain the rapid rise in cases,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health Director.

Health officials said Cabarrus County has seen a 200% increase of new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks and is averaging 800 new cases per week. The percent of positivity has spiked from 2.4% to 14.2% in two months.

Dr. Coyle said that while vaccines are the best at protecting against the virus, masks still play part in controlling the spread.

“But to truly see case counts and hospitalizations decrease, we need the support of our community and partners to individually or institutionally implement these masking recommendations,” Coyle said.