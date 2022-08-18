CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Though a national study by Return 2 Learn revealed more than 1.2 million students have left the public school system since the beginning of the pandemic, Cabarrus County Schools says their enrollment will increase by about 1,600 students this upcoming school year.

Superintendent John Kopicki attributes the rise in enrollment to the number of families moving to the growing county. Within the past 18 months, the county has announced the addition of industries like Red Bull, Kroger, and Eli Lilly.

“It’s tight in some situations, but that’s a welcome problem because we welcome growth. We welcome the increase in population,” said Dr. Kopicki.

The district says they currently have the capacity to serve all their students, but in order to accommodate future growth, they’re planning a long-term realignment. They’re also opening a brand-new middle school this year, Roberta Road. Additionally, they just broke ground on a new elementary school, and talks for a new high school are in the works.

But even though the district hasn’t fallen victim to the country’s plummeting public school enrollment trend, it doesn’t mean they are without challenges. Like most school districts, the supply of teachers has not met the demand.

Currently, Cabarrus County Schools has 80-100 openings for their roughly 3,800 positions.

“We’re actively recruiting teachers. We’re out at universities, we’re looking internationally, we’re trying to hit every different vein we can hit to bring teachers in Cabarrus County,” said Dr. Kopicki.

The district also recently increased their supplemental pay to 12 percent, on top of an average statewide teacher raise of 4.2 percent.

For the teachers, they’ll face even more specific challenges. Daniel Helms, a social studies teacher at Northwest Cabarrus High School, says between staff shortages, overcrowding, and ideological debates, it’s a “tough climate” for teachers right now.

“When you hear people talking about ‘teachers this, teachers that,” remember these teachers are humans,” he said.

Dr. Kopicki also noted the district’s main priority is safety. Though the district did not have any major incidents in schools last year, he noted that all schools will continue to have a robust camera system and a school resource officer.

Cabarrus County’s first day of school is Aug. 29.