Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent announces sudden resignation, retirement

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dr. Chris Lowder resigned his position as Superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools Tuesday, the School Board announced.

Dr. Lowder’s resignation and retirement were announced at a Cabarrus County Board of Education special meeting. The Board also unanimously approved appointing Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz to serve as Acting Superintendent effective immediately.

“The Cabarrus County Board of Education thanks Dr. Chris Lowder for his years of service as Superintendent and is confident the school system is in good hands under the leadership of Acting Superintendent Brian Shultz,” the Cabarrus County School Board of Education said in a statement.

Lowder had served in the position since December 7, 2015 and was named Regional Superintendent of the Year for 2018-2019.

The School Board said Dr. Lowder will assist Schultz transition to the acting superintendent. Shultz has been in his deputy position since July 2019 and also served as chief academic officer for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Guilford County Schools.