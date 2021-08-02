Cabarrus County Schools set to announce new superintendent Monday

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education will announce the school district’s new superintendent at a meeting Monday night, board members confirmed to FOX 46 Charlotte.

“We are excited,” Board Chair Holly Grimsley said ahead of Monday night’s meeting.

The district’s previous superintendent, Dr. Chris Lowder, resigned from the position suddenly in late February.

“The Cabarrus County Board of Education thanks Dr. Chris Lowder for his years of service as Superintendent and is confident the school system is in good hands under the leadership of Acting Superintendent Brian Shultz,” the Cabarrus County School Board of Education said in a statement.

Lowder had served in the position since December 2015.

Deputy Superintendent Brian Schultz has been filling as interim superintendent.

Board members are also expected to discuss COVID-19 safety measures ahead of the return to school.

Last week, Cabarrus County Schools voted to make face coverings optional. Since the vote, both the CDC and NCDHHS have urged schools to require masks indoors in grades K-12.