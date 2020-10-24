Cabarrus County reports rise in children put into foster care

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The coronavirus pandemic is affecting the foster care system in North Carolina.

Counties are reporting more kids in need and in some cases, fewer families available, because of a hold on certifications.

To become a foster parent, there is an involved process of orientations and training, and monitoring. Some counties have paused having in-person activities since the beginning of the pandemic, which have led to fewer fewer families becoming available.

In Cabarrus County, the Child Protection and Fatality team says children have been surrendered to Social Services, for many reasons related to the pandemic outbreak, and what’s being seen there has been seen statewide.

When it comes to caring for children during COVID-19, there are some situations that can’t be avoided. Peter Mutabazi knows that all too well. He’s adopted within the foster care system and has another foster child he’s taken in since the pandemic hit.

“There’s nowhere else for the child to be. I could not say no,” Mutabazi said.

As FOX 46 has learned, his story is not entirely unique. Children needing to be taken in and fewer places to send them to.

“It’s not easy to become a foster parent. You have to get a license. We don’t have enough of them,” said Paula Yost with the Cabarrus County Child Protection and Fatality team.

Yost is the chair over the program and has been noticing a spike in foster cases.

“We typically have between 110 and 120 kids in foster care. Right now we have between 150 and 160 and kids who have dropped their children off,” Yost said.

The state says the numbers of children within the system reached a high back in may before leveling off and now they’ve started to go back up.

“All those problems were there before. Now, it’s just exponentially worse.”

Yost says the spike in foster child cases, at least in Cabarrus County, are multi-faceted but noted the issues with stress, mental health and addiction, and noting the treatment for such issues has been difficult to pursue since coronavirus restrictions started.

“Children who are food insecure. Children who don’t have access to affordable housing. Children who are literally living in their parents minivan.”

And for those wanting to foster, they just want to provide some stability.

“I just can’t look for my own self. If I can’t take in this kid, who will be there?” Mutabazi said.

Mutabazi chronicles his adoption and foster care process on social media as the fosterdadflipper, says he’s heard from other potential foster parents about the challenges of getting licensed during the pandemic, and is aware of the increased need.

Yost says one big way some of this can be addressed is with a further re-opening of schools. She says that could help address issues that could keep children out of the foster care system.

