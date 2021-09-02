Cabarrus County Fair canceled due to ‘low vaccination rates’, COVID spread

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The 2021 Cabarrus County Fair has been canceled due to low vaccination rates and community spread of COVID-19, county officials said Thursday.

The fair, an annual event held at the County’s Arena and Event Center, was scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 through Sept. 18.

“It’s extremely disappointing to know another year will go by without the fair, especially since there was a pathway to normalcy through vaccination,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “I hope the community understands the risk of holding a fair under these conditions.”

Only 50.6% of Cabarrus County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the latest Data from Cabarrus County Health Alliance (CHA).

CHA Public Health Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle said she agreed with the decision to cancel the event, citing an “exponential growth in cases.”

“We are as disappointed as everyone else with another long-standing tradition being canceled in Cabarrus County,” said Dr. Coyle. “While we have such high transmission of the virus, I urge all Cabarrus County residents to get vaccinated if you are eligible, wear a mask in public settings and unable to socially distance, and stay home when sick.”

County officials said it planned to hold the fair with added safety precautions, including requiring masks, but determined that the event could lead to severe and unnecessary consequences.

“We’re trying to aggressively protect our schools and hospitals—they are essential,” said Commissioner Morris. “We did all we could to make the fair happen safely, but as we watched COVID-19 infection rates rise, we realized no level of precaution would mitigate community spread.”