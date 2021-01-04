Cabarrus County contact tracers face difficulties as COVID-19 cases increase

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Positive COVID-19 cases are spreading so fast that they’re outpacing the contact-tracing capabilities of some local health departments. Case investigators are also struggling to keep up with growing lists of “potentially exposed” contacts.

“Definitely, we have seen a major increase in the numbers,” said Tagney Diaz, who works with the Cabarrus County COVID-19 community outreach team.

Cabarrus County has more than 11,900 positive cases right now with more than 100 people hospitalized with coronavirus. Cabarrus has nine to 12 contact tracers tasked with investigating the mounting caseloads.

“At this moment, we are seeing definitely a lot more close contacts being identified just because of all the holidays,” Diaz said.

Recently, it’s not just the number of positive cases rising overwhelming case investigators, but also the number of contacts provided by each of those people.

“We have seen an increase in contacts,” said Kyle Gamble, Gaston County Health Education Coordinator.

The number of positive cases in Gaston County is the highest it’s been since march at nearly 16,500 cases.

“We’re just playing catch-up all the time right now, especially with the holiday season, those gatherings with family and friends outside of their households just usually brings more COVID-19 cases,”

Contact tracers in North Carolina are now being told to prioritize cases and choose which people to call.

“Someone who is positive in a congregate care environment or school setting would be prioritized and our role in contact tracing would be a little bit more hands on to help prevent the spread in those critical environments,” Kyle Gamble said.

Meantime, people who test positive for COVID-19 who don’t fall into a priority group-are being asked to do their own contact tracing.

“In some instances, we might rely on individuals or businesses to support our contact tracing and investigation by reaching out to staff or contacts themselves,” Gamble said.

