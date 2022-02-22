Jeremy Flock (Cabarrus Co. SO)

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cabarrus County teacher was charged Tuesday with soliciting a child for sex.

According to investigators, 42-year-old Jeremy Dale Flock was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and soliciting a child by a computer.

Flock was arrested Monday and booked into jail on a $250,000 bond. He is expected due in court on Thursday.

Flock is an elementary school music teacher at Carolina International School in Concord. The school says he was suspended effective immediately.

Additional details regarding the case were not immediately provided.

Jason Schultz (Carolina Int’l School)

In addition but unrelated to this case, the school tells Queen City News that Middle and High School band teacher Jason Schultz is under investigation for illegal drug possession and other offenses, but he has not been formally charged at this time.

The school released a statement to Queen City News:

Among our top priorities at Carolina International School is the health and safety of our students. In light of that, we take every step necessary to ensure your child’s safety. Also, we always want to communicate with you concerns as they arise.



We became aware of an unfortunate situation involving two of our teachers. Our MS/HS Chorus Teacher was arrested yesterday by Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and charged with “soliciting a child by computer.”



Additionally, we received another phone call from the sheriff’s office this morning indicating that the MS/HS Band Teacher is under investigation for “illegal drug possession and other offenses.”

Although CIS students remain safe, in response, both teachers have been suspended (effective immediately) and will not be allowed on campus pending further investigation.



This is now an ongoing police investigation, as well as a personnel issue, and I am not at liberty to discuss this information in any detail beyond what I have shared here.



We are taking all appropriate actions and will update as additional information becomes available. Dr. Paul A. Bryant, Head of School, Carolina Int’l School