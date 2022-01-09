Cabarrus County School Board member: 100 teacher absences and no subs to pull from

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Keshia Sandidge, a school board member in Cabarrus County says there were over 100 absences and no subs to pull from on Thursday. Sandidge says that’s a number she got from the Superintendent.

But board chair Holly Grimsley says that’s not the case.

“We have substitutes.”

Grimsley says the school district isn’t experiencing a shortage any more than any other school district.

And they’re doing everything they can to address the issue.

“We have administrators at every level, covering classrooms and helping out, helping teachers, assisting teachers,” Grimsley said.

Harris Teeter to close early at most locations across NC beginning Monday

She’s responding to a Facebook post made by board member Keshia Sandidge on Friday.

Her post says, “Yesterday we had over 100 staff absences with no substitute pool to pull from. That concerns me!”

“I received the article that I attached to post, and I reviewed it and I had already had concerns just about teachers and staff in our building and those quarantines based off some of the decisions that have been made so the post was just me responding to me reading that article from Forbes,” Sandidge responded.

The article titled “Why Education is about to Reach a Crisis of Epic Proportions” says “48% of teachers admitted that they had considered quitting within the last 30 days. Of that number, 34% said They were thinking about leaving the profession entirely.”

Sandidge says it’s a concern of hers that the classrooms and schools could be closed due to the scarcity of teachers.

“Folks will call me and you know those folks have a direct line of sight of what’s happening in our buildings. So you know I just ask questions and the answers to those questions cause concern for me,” she said.

Grimsley says their substitute teacher pool gets larger every day and they have people in the pipeline who are waiting to be approved.

Sandidge received several responses on her post – she says she plans to take the suggestions and concerns to the next board meeting on Monday.