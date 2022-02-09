Bus carrying 36 Fort Bragg soldiers involved in crash on the way to Charlotte Hornets game

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A bus carrying 36 members of the 82nd Airborne from Fort Bragg was involved in a crash in Lee County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near N.C. 87 and Pickett Road, which is south of Sanford.

The Highway Patrol said a car was heading south on Highway 87 when it collided with a second vehicle and then a Walmart truck. That truck then hit the bus.

The driver of the initial car was taken to the hospital. The driver of the bus was also injured. No injuries have been reported among soldiers.

A news crew on scene observed numerous soldiers out on the side of the road at the scene of the crash.

A second bus involved was towed from the scene.

The soldiers were headed to take part in military appreciation night at the Charlotte Hornets game. They are still headed to the game, military officials said.

Fort Bragg officials said they would release information later Wednesday.