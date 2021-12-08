Burn ban lifted in 67 NC counties, including Mecklenburg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A burn ban put in place in late November has been lifted in 67 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Agricultural Commissioner Steve Troxler lifted the ban effect noon on Wednesday for the following counties:

  • Anson
  • Beaufort
  • Bertie
  • Bladen
  • Brunswick
  • Cabarrus
  • Camden
  • Carteret
  • Catawba
  • Chatham
  • Cherokee
  • Chowan
  • Clay
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus
  • Craven
  • Cumberland
  • Currituck
  • Dare
  • Duplin
  • Edgecombe
  • Franklin
  • Gaston
  • Gates
  • Graham
  • Greene
  • Halifax
  • Harnett
  • Haywood
  • Hertford
  • Hoke
  • Hyde
  • Iredell
  • Jackson
  • Johnston
  • Jones
  • Lee
  • Lenoir
  • Lincoln
  • Macon
  • Martin
  • Mecklenburg
  • Montgomery
  • Moore
  • Nash
  • New Hanover
  • Northampton
  • Onslow
  • Pamlico
  • Pasquotank
  • Pender
  • Perquimans
  • Pitt
  • Richmond
  • Robeson
  • Rutherford
  • Sampson
  • Scotland
  • Stanly
  • Swain
  • Tyrrell
  • Union
  • Wake
  • Warren
  • Washington
  • Wayne
  • Wilson

The ban is still in effect for the remaining 33 counties.

