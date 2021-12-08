Burn ban lifted in 67 NC counties, including Mecklenburg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A burn ban put in place in late November has been lifted in 67 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Agricultural Commissioner Steve Troxler lifted the ban effect noon on Wednesday for the following counties:

Anson

Beaufort

Bertie

Bladen

Brunswick

Cabarrus

Camden

Carteret

Catawba

Chatham

Cherokee

Chowan

Clay

Cleveland

Columbus

Craven

Cumberland

Currituck

Dare

Duplin

Edgecombe

Franklin

Gaston

Gates

Graham

Greene

Halifax

Harnett

Haywood

Hertford

Hoke

Hyde

Iredell

Jackson

Johnston

Jones

Lee

Lenoir

Lincoln

Macon

Martin

Mecklenburg

Montgomery

Moore

Nash

New Hanover

Northampton

Onslow

Pamlico

Pasquotank

Pender

Perquimans

Pitt

Richmond

Robeson

Rutherford

Sampson

Scotland

Stanly

Swain

Tyrrell

Union

Wake

Warren

Washington

Wayne

Wilson

The ban is still in effect for the remaining 33 counties.