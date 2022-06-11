BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A caregiver accused of striking children with metal knuckles was arrested and a mother is facing charges following an incident Friday in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

An anonymous complaint was filed Friday around 1 p.m. regarding 25-year-old Connelly Springs resident Natalie Childress using metal knuckles to strike and injure children in her care, the sheriff’s report stated.

Deputy’s located the children, who were hiding at the scene, and transported them to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Childress was subsequently arrested and charged with negligent child abuse causing severe bodily injury.

The mother, 26-year-old Connelly Springs resident Jessica Sanders, has also been charged with aiding and abetting negligent child abuse.

Both women each received a $250,000 secured bond.