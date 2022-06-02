BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators arrested a couple who both had outstanding warrants for their arrest after a search of motel rooms uncovered guns and drugs.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Charles David Gilmore, Jr. and 37-year-old Kingsley Michelle Perkins are facing multiple charges. Investigators were surveilling the Motel 6 in Connelly Springs in reference to drug activity when they found Gilmore. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a stolen gun and methamphetamine.

Gilmore was staying at the motel with his girlfriend, Perkins. Perkins was taken into custody as well.

A search of two different motel rooms yielded approximately 1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and three firearms. One of the guns was reported stolen.





Gilmore and Perkins were taken to the Burke County Jail where they were served with the outstanding warrants, and Gilmore was served with new charges.

Gilmore faces charges of felony trafficking methamphetamine level III, felony possession with intent to manufacture sell or distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, and felony probation violation. Bond was denied on the drug and gun charges, and bond was set at $40,000 on the probation violation.

Perkins was charged with felony probation violation and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond was set at $30,000.