BURKE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A burglary suspect who broke into a church in Morganton is being sought after he successfully escaped a foot chase with deputies, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious car around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in a parking lot at Missionary Baptist Church. While investigating the vehicle, deputies heard the alarm inside the church go off and a man, later identified as 24-year-old Morganton resident Christian Hill, was seen climbing out of a window in the church.

A foot chase ensued and Hill successfully eluded deputies. Hill was previously wanted on arrest warrants and was a suspect in multiple home break-ins, deputies say.

Anyone with information should contact officials at 828-438-5500.