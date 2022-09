BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were found dead off the Interstate in Burke County on Sept. 6, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Nolan Jr., 45, from Ohio, and Jocelyn Hall, 39, also from Ohio, were identified as the two deceased.

The incident happened off Interstate I-40 near Exit 119.

Deputies believe the two were homeless, and the investigation did not show any signs of foul play.