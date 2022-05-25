BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were arrested after deputies found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car Wednesday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonny Hefner, 39, and Krystal Boggs, 32, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the arrest happened when they saw a suspicious vehicle (Hefner and Boggs’s) parked at the Weaver Lane boating access. When they approached the vehicle, they noticed drug paraphernalia inside.

After conducting a probable cause search, they seized meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both were placed in the Burke County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond. Their court date is set for May 23.