A warrant has been issued for Nolan Smith on the charge of felony murder.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Burke County are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in the death of a man on Spaniel Street early Friday morning.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant has been issued for Nolan Smith on the charge of felony murder. U.S. Marshals were requested to assist in locating Smith.

Investigators responded to the 3400 block of Spaniel Street to an assault call Friday just after 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found 35-year-old Jonathan Carl Ross lying in the street unresponsive with no pulse. Deputies began lifesaving measures until EMS arrived and pronounced Ross dead.

If you have any information that may aid investigators in locating Smith, you’re asked to call Burke County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 438-5500 or dial 911.