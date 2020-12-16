Suspect on Burke County’s ‘Most Wanted List’ captured

A suspect who was listed on Burke County’s ‘Most Wanted List’ was busted at a home in Valdese following a tip, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to a tip regarding a man who was wanted for violating probation. Valdese resident Steven Day, 25, had violated his parole, has multiple charges he is facing in surrounding counties, and faces additional larceny charges in Burke County.

He was taken into custody at a home on Laurel Creek Drive. Day was issued a $29,000 secured bond and was placed in the Burke County Jail.

