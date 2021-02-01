Suspect on Burke County Most Wanted list is caught

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A suspect who was listed on Burke County’s Most Wanted list has been caught, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to tips regarding a suspect who had been wanted and was hiding at a home in Hickory on Mounira Ave. on Thursday.

A man who is listed on the county’s Most Wanted list, Morganton resident Gregory Barus, 32, was found and taken into custody.

Barus was wanted for possession of stolen property and faces multiple charges.

Additional larceny charges could be added involving stolen cars and other property, the police report indicated.