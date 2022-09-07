Daniel Chapman, 34, is charged with probation violations. Nina Davis, 47, is charged with possessing meth and drug paraphernalia. (Courtesy: BCSO)

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, after a ‘squatting’ complaint at a residence in Burke County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Chapman, 34, is charged with probation violations.

Nina Davis, 47, is charged with possessing meth and drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people “squatting/trespassing” on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.

On Aug. 24, deputies followed up with the complaints, which led to finding fentanyl and meth inside the residence.

Days later, on Aug. 31, the owner of the home signed a no trespassing agreement, and the property was padlocked and posted by the BCSO.

Deputies are now periodically checking the property; anyone found on it without authorization will be arrested for trespassing.

That’s when Chapman and Davis were found and taken into custody.

Chapman was given a $1,500 secured bond, and Davis was issued a $5,000 secured bond.