BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Squatters trashed a vacant home earlier this month in Burke County and now anyone found on the premises without permission will be arrested for trespassing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowners of a property located along Fish Hatchery Road in Morganton were notified of the need to clean up their property pursuant to a county ordinance.

The homeowners knew their property was vacant and went to investigate. Once there, the homeowners found large amounts of trash strewn across the house and in the yard.

While attempting to clean up the property, the homeowners were confronted and intimated by people who had been living in the home without their permission.

The homeowners left the property and called the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said on March 18, the owners signed an agreement, and the property was posted by the BCSO. The sheriff’s office will now be periodically checking the property and anyone found there will be arrested.