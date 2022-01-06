Silver Alert issued for missing endangered 81-year-old Burke County man

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man last seen at a home in Morganton, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Authorities said 81-year-old George Winslow Smith was last seen at a home on Clark Loop in Morganton.

Smith is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Officials described him as a white man, around 5’9” tall and 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. A photo of the missing man was not immediately available.

Smith was reportedly last wearing a camo jacket, blue flannel shirt, blue jeans and grey tennis shoes.

He could possibly be driving an older model white Dodge Caravan, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s office at 828-438-5500.