BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the capture of a 22-year-old Burke County man who allegedly killed a man in Connelly Springs last week.

According to U.S. Marshals, 22-year-old Nolan Andre Smith is possibly staying in the Burke County area. Recent tips indicated Smith was visiting with friends fand family, including some of his “folk nation” gang members in the area of the murder.

Smith is described as a bi-racial male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service anonymously at 1 (877) WANTED-2 or by using the USMS Tips app.