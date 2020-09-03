REPORT: Burke County teacher dies suddenly in classroom

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mayor of Morganton tells FOX 46 he is expected to leave the hospital Friday evening after being treated for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory on Monday.

When you visit downtown Morganton, there is a church with a sign out front reminding people to wear a mask and social distance. The church is ironically across from city hall and the mayor's office. It’s simple advice the mayor now hopes everyone will follow.

“It’s so simple. I had a person before I became quarantined at a local retail store, I went up to him and asked him if he would like for me to buy him a mask and he said no I think it’s stupid, you look stupid wearing a mask and I just don’t believe it’s true,” said Mayor Ronnie Thompson.

Mayor Thompson believes his COVID-19 experience started on July 15 when he came down with a bad case of poison ivy.

“I had a skin rash, posion ivy. I went to the ER and got a shot of prednisone the doctor thinks that lowered my immunity at that point,” said Mayor Thompson.

Days later the Mayor says he started experiencing what felt like a severe head cold. This past Monday he finally visited the Emergency Room at the Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. He has been in quarantine and hasn’t been allowed any visitors.

“You have to get through 3 doors just to get into my room. I am in deep isolation,” said Mayor Thompson.

The mayor says he is on the mend and the city has been in good hands while he recovers.

“Well the city manager calls me and we talk about issues. They’ve been real good. I’ve got an excellent staff,” said Mayor Thompson.

The mayor tells FOX 46 that his wife is in isolation at home. She was tested twice for COVID-19, but the results came back negative.