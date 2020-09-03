REPORT: Burke County teacher dies suddenly in classroom

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 50-year-old teacher with Burke County Public Schools died in her classroom Wednesday, according to a report by The News Herald in Morganton.
The News Herald said Cindy Grindstaff, a fifth-grade teacher at W.A. Young Elementary, died in her classroom during a professional development day for staff and teachers. She was not teaching students on Zoom at the time.
Grindstaff had reportedly been with the school system since 2002.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share with you some sad news, said Superintendent Larry Putnam in an email statement sent to Burke County Public Schools obtained by The News Herald. “I ask that you keep Cindy’s sister, Tracy Pool, a 5th-grade teacher at Hildebran, and her family in your prayers.”