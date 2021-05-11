Repeat offender charged with exposing himself at Morganton church

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who had already been charged in more than ten indecent exposure cases is now accused of exposing himself to two women at a church in Morganton, local officials said on Tuesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding an indecent exposure last Wednesday at a church in Morganton.

Two female childcare workers said Lenoir resident Tristan Coffey, 22, exposed himself to them at the Morganton First Church of God near Summer’s Road.

Detectives were able to track down Coffey by identifying him by the vehicle he was driving and charges were issued. Coffey turned himself in on Friday. He faces indecent exposure charges and received a $20,000 secured bond.

Coffey has been charged with over ten misdemeanor indecent exposure charges dating back to 2019. He is being investigated for other possible indecent exposure cases in Burke and surrounding counties.