Probation check leads to Burke County arrests

Burke County
Amanda Silver (left) and Jessica Moody (right). Credit: Burke County Sheriff

Two women were arrested during separate probation checks last week, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

On Friday officials visited Morganton resident Amanda Silver, 34, at 1631 Zion Road and she was found to be in possession of meth and in direct violation of her parole and was therefore arrested.

Also on Friday, officials visited 5484 Miller Bridge Road in Connelly Springs to conduct a probation check on a man. Jessica Moody, 31, was inside the home and was found to be in possession of meth and was arrested.

Both suspects are being held on bond and had separate court appearances on Monday.

