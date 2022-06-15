MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is behind bars after he reportedly showed his genitals, fought two men, and spit on a police officer.

According to arrest records, officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of White Street to find 48-year-old Charles Steven Setzer, Jr. Setzer reportedly pulled out his penis and showed it to neighbors and people driving by. Before officers arrived, Setzer also got into a fight with two other men.

The men detained Setzer until police arrived. Investigators said that Setzer pulled out a knife during the fight, however, no one was injured.

After being taken to the Magistrate’s Office to be charged with indecent exposure, Setzer lunged forward at the officer advising him of the charge and spit on them, landing on their right arm and torso. He was additionally charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner.

Setzer was booked into jail on $21,000 bond. He also previously had charges of common law burglary, parole violation, and damage to private property. He is due in court on Thursday, June 16.