Pair charged with multiple break-ins at same location

Two individuals in Morganton were arrested for breaking into the same location multiple times, local officials say.

Officials initially responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering on April 30 around 9 p.m. at 6443 US 64 in Morganton. Officers again responded to calls on May 1 around 6:30 a.m. to the same location. This time one of the suspects, Jennifer Laws, 41, was seen leaving through the basement by the homeowner.

Detectives determined Laws was accompanied by Thomas Laws, 37, and both were present during the two incidents. It is unclear at this time what the relationship is between the two.

Burke CO. Sheriff

Both were taken into custody and face multiple charges including breaking and entering. Jennifer Laws has a previous criminal history including stealing two vehicles filled with furniture.