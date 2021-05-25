No charges in Burke Co. shooting after victim declines to prosecute

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A gunshot wound victim has declined prosecution of the shooter following an overnight shooting in Burke County, authorities said on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding gunshots around 3:30 a.m. on Monday near 18 South and Camp Meeting Road in Connelly Springs. A man was found suffering gunshot wounds in the chest and was transported by helicopter to the hospital to be treated.

An initial investigation revealed the victim had been shot at another location and that the suspect fled the scene.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has said that the victim has declined to press charges and that after conferring with the district attorney’s office, the case is being closed. No other details were released.