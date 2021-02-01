Morganton woman faces more drug charges after cocaine found in home

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Woman in Burke County who was already on probation for dugs offenses was arrested again after cocaine was found inside a home she was occupying, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a probation violation last Monday at 475 Bryant Road in Morganton. Morganton resident Tracy Robinson, 55, was at the location and was found to be currently on probation for a drug offense.

Drugs including cocaine and paraphernalia were found, seized, and Robinson was arrested.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office, NC Probation and Parole, and NC State K-9 were all involved in the incident.

She faces multiple charges including drug possession.