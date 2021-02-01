Morganton woman faces more drug charges after cocaine found in home

Burke County
Posted: / Updated:

Burke County Sheriff

MORGANTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Woman in Burke County who was already on probation for dugs offenses was arrested again after cocaine was found inside a home she was occupying, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a probation violation last Monday at 475 Bryant Road in Morganton. Morganton resident Tracy Robinson, 55, was at the location and was found to be currently on probation for a drug offense.

Drugs including cocaine and paraphernalia were found, seized, and Robinson was arrested.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office, NC Probation and Parole, and NC State K-9 were all involved in the incident.

She faces multiple charges including drug possession.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral