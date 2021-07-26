Morganton pair charged with statutory sex offenses involving a minor

BURKE COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects have been arrested following an investigation of statutory sex offenses involving a minor, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Burke County deputies responded to a tip regarding the allegations on Friday that came from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Morganton residents Dancy Porter, 18, and Clint Lane, 19, both face multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and indecent liberties, and statutory sex offenses with a child.

Porter and Lane were arrested on Saturday and were issued a bond. They appeared in court on Monday.

Both suspects lived together.